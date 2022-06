The Senate has requested to confirm the nomination of Joe Aniku Ohiani as the substantive Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The request is contained in a letter, dated June 6, and read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The confirmation request, according to Buhari, is in accordance with the provisions of Section 22 (1) (a) of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (Establishment) Act, 2005.