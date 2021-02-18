The Senate on Wednesday received the 2021 budget proposal for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund transmitted to it by President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration and passage.

The President’s request for the Upper Chamber to consider the Police Trust Fund budget was contained in a letter which accompanied the proposal, and read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

According to President Buhari, the request was made pursuant to the provisions of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act, which provides for funding through a special intervention fund.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Sections 4,5 and 21 of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Establishment Act 2019, I forward herewith the 2021 budget proposal of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund for the kind consideration and passage by the Senate.

“The estimates of revenue and expenditure in the funds 2021 budget proposal, are consistent with the statutory purpose of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund terms of providing funding through a special intervention fund for: training and retraining of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force to enhance their skill and overall improvement, performance and efficiency in the discharge of their duties as well as responsibilities;

“Procurement of state of the art equipment, operational vehicles and other related facilities to enhance the skills of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force in handling operational equipments;

“Construction of Police Stations, barracks and other living facilities of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and their dependents; and Procurement of instructional materials and training equipments, as well as paying for the cost of participation of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force at seminars, conferences, and other skill acquisition courses.”

