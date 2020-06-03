The Senate Committee on Public Account on Wednesday started an investigation into how $3.3 billion was missing from foreign taxes collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Services and Central Bank of Nigeria in 2015.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Mathew Uroghide, said this while briefing newsmen after the closed door meeting with the Deputy Governor of the CBN, Edward Adamu.

He said while the FIRS recorded $21.3 billion for the taxes collected in that year and remitted the money apex bank’s coffer, the record of the CBN however showed $18 billion.

Uroghide said the CBN told the Committee that the problem was as a result of exchange rate.

The Chairman added that after the submission, the Committee ordered CBN to bring documents to prove that the missing money was as a result of exchange rate.

He also revealed that most of the security agencies have no audited accounts.

According to him, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Police and Nigerian Army among other security agencies have no audited accounts.