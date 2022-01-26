Senate probes Shedrach Ochoche’s murder in police custody

The Senate on Wednesday opened investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of one Shedrach Ochoche, while in police custody.

The decision to unravel the mystery surrounding the death, followed a petition by Senator Abba Moro (PDP-Benue) on Tuesday.

Laying the petition, Moro lamented how Ochoche, a member of his constituent, was allegedly arrested and eventually murdered by men of the Nigerian Police Force on January 17 in Mabushi Police station, Abuja.

He said: “Ochoche had resigned from his job in a Chinese restaurant in Jabi, after his employers owed him three months salary.”

According to the lawmaker, five days after Ochoche resigned, the owner of the Chinese restaurant made allegations against him that he (Ochoche) stole her missing car battery.

“The police subsequently arrested Ochoche, detained and tortured him severely for days.

“Efforts by Ochoche’s family to have him released to them on bail were to no avail even when they had noticed and complained to the police authorities that his health was deteriorating, their appeals fell on deaf ears.”

According to Moro, the family of the deceased wants the police to tell the world what happened to their son and the circumstances that led to his death in their custody.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, referred the petition to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to revert back in four weeks.