Senate probes SEC over spending N8b annually to service staff 

Senate Committee on Capital Market has requested for names of the staff of Security Exchange Commission (SEC) that are serviced with N8 billion annually by the commission.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ibikunle Amosun who made the request during the 2022 budget defence of the Commission, vowed to look into what is going on in the organization that will make the annual emoluments for staff to cost N8bn.

“Your emolument was almost N6 billion out of the N9 billion and other expenses, so clearly you are spending almost all of the revenue that comes to you on staff emolument and other related things.

“You should give us the number of staff that you have in the commission such that we need to look at what is happening. If you generate about N9 billion and almost N8 billion is purely for servicing the staff.

“You are having a huge deficit of almost N4 billion. When you continuously make this deficit, year in, year out, then something is wrong”, he said

Director General of SEC, Yuguda Lamido while presenting the budget earlier before the lawmakers, said a total revenue projected for 2021 was N11.5 billion out of which N2.689billion was realised as at June.

Yuguda in his presentation said: “A total of N11.5billion was projected as revenue for 2021 out of which N2.689billion was realised as at June with the hope of making more before the year runs out.

“Total recurrent expenditure for 2021 was budgeted at N13.53 billion but the actual expenditure was N4.063 by the end of June.

“Our budgeted deficit was N5.173 billion but the actual deficit as at end of September was N2.834 due to funding of it from our reserve.

“Though revenue performance is still weak, series of innovations like newly introduced charges for secondary Investors will boost it up from 2022 fiscal year and beyond.

“In giving room for more financial inflow, we are planning to retire about 152 top management staff with fat salaries in paving way for recruitment of fresh workers with attendant less financial burdensome on the commission.

“There are measures at reducing expenditure and also measures at increasing revenue of the commission”, he said