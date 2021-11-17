Senate probes Lagos gas explosion

The Senate on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the remote and immediate cause of the gas explosion at Ladipo Spare Parts Market area of Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The incident led to the death of at least five persons including a 10-year-old boy.

The decision of the Senate followed the approval of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West).

He drew the attention of the Senate to yet another explosion in his senatorial district resulting in fatalities.

The senator noted that there has been a recurrence of similar explosions in recent times in the same area within his senatorial district.

He said similar incidents happened in 2016, 2018 (Abule-Egba), 2019 (Abule – Egba), 2020 (Ijegun), and 2020 (Ile-Epo, Oke-Odo), 2020(Abule Ado).

He explained that Nigerians resident in all the densely populated areas where these explosions occurred now live in fear of not only losing properties and investment but their lives or those of loved ones from these frequent explosive fire disasters.

The Senate observed a minute silence in honour of those that lost their lives in the inferno.

It directed the National Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately send relief materials to the affected victims and offset medical bills of those hospitalised.