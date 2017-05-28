Senate probes hajj fares, forced feeding

The Senate on Wednesday set up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the “exorbitant” airfare of over N1.5 million fixed for this year’s Holy Pilgrimage by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

This is just as the Red Chamber asked‎ the Federal Government to immediately direct the Commission to review the hajj fare downwards to “a realistic, human and fair amount affordable by pilgrims”.

The federal lawmakers also‎ asked the government to direct NAHCON to “reverse the unpopular, much talked about ‘forced feeding policy’ since it negates the principle of freedom of choice for pilgrims”.

The Senate’s decisions were sequel to ‎ the motion raised under Point of Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules on matter of urgent national importance by Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba Danbaba affirmed that the 2017 hajj fare packages lack competitiveness when compared with the package offered by the Private Tours Operators, adding that they are unfair and unrealistic.‎

Senator Danbaba, who noted that NAHCON is responsible for the regulation and control of all matters concerning the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims, including but not limited to approval of annual Hajj fare packages payable by intending pilgrims, added that the Commission had on May 29 released the approved 2017 Hajj fare packages for 23 states.

He further stated that the approved fare packages for the 23 States so far released, which include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Ogun, Osun, Anambra, Edo, Plateau, Adamawa, Bauchi, Oyo, Benue, Kebbi, Yobe, Niger, Zamfara, Ekiti, Kwara, Gombe, Nasarawa, Taraba, FCT and the Armed Forces averages about N1,550,000 per pilgrim.

According to him: “The approved Tour Operators in Nigeria, which are profit making businesses, are offering cheaper Hajj Packages to intending pilgrims.

“For instance, HASHA Travel & Tours is offering a package of N1, 250,000.00 (One Million two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only) inclusive of $500. 00 pocket money per Pilgrim. This is about N300, 000.00 lower than the average package approved by the Hajj Commission. The Airfare charged by the Tour Operator is $1,000.00 per Pilgrim compared to the $1,650 charged by the Hajj Commission.”

