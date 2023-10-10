Senate probes Army, Navy over oil theft 

The Senate on Tuesday mandated comprehensive investigation into the activities of security forces and organised groups employing sophisticated techniques to illicitly steal crude oil in the country.

Senate decision was sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Ned Nwoko who pointed out that existing statistical data highlights the grave socio-economic crisis Nigeria is facing due to pipeline vandalism and oil bunkering.

Senator Nwoko told the lawmakers that oil theft has resulted in an astonishing revenue shortfall of N2.3 trillion for Nigeria this year.

He further disclosed that certain individuals within the security apparatus collaborated with unscrupulous elements in the oil industry to partake in this unlawful practice, thereby undermining the concerted efforts of the Joint Task Force, comprised of the Nigerian military and various security agencies, aimed at addressing this menace.

He said, “The current collaborative efforts involving the Joint Task Force of the Nigerian military, operations like Operation Delta Safe and Operation Dakartada Barawo, along with the contributions of various security entities, state and local governments, and International Oil Companies in the Niger Delta region have yielded positive results.

“These efforts have increased oil production, reaching 1.51 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2023. This figure marks an improvement from the 1.49 million barrels per day recorded in the same quarter of 2022 and is notably higher than the production volume of 1.34 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Despite the efforts of certain military personnel and security agencies like the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Department of State Services in combating oil theft in the Niger Delta region, there are individuals within these institutions who engage in illicit activities.”

The Delta lawmaker further said there had been accusations and counter-accusations of oil bunkering and various other crimes between the military and local militia groups

Nwoko said, “In 2022, it was reported that Nigeria suffered daily losses of approximately 437,000 barrels of crude oil, amounting to a value of $23 million, due to criminal activities.

“In March 2023, Nigeria incurred a substantial loss of 65.7 million barrels of crude oil, valued at $83 per barrel, translating to a staggering revenue loss of N2.3 trillion as a result of oil theft,” he added.

He, therefore, urged the Senate to carry out a holistic investigation into the activities of the oil thieves and their collaborators in the security forces.

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, Oyo State, in his contribution, called for punitive measures to combat oil bunkering.

He said, “We carry out investigations every year but in the end, nothing has come out of it. We need to review our laws and take punitive measures against oil thieves.”.

Similarly, Senator Adams Oshiomhole said oil theft was an organised crime involving the bunkers and the security operatives.

After extensive debate on the motion, Senate ordered its committees on Petroleum Resources (Upstream, Downstream, and Gas), host communities, and Niger Delta Affairs to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the activities of security forces, militia groups, local residents, oil company personnel, and any individual or entity suspected of employing advanced methods to illicitly obtain resources from oil facilities.

Speaking after the conclusion of debate on the motion,, Senate President Godswill Akpabio lamented that oil theft had impacted negatively on the country’s oil production capacity despite its growing population .

The Senate unanimously agreed that Senate should carry out comprehensive investigation and report back to the Senate in six weeks.