Senate President’s aide donates toilet to school in Ondo

Oluwafemi Fadairo, the Director of Administration to the Senate President, has donated a modern and well equipped toilet to Medayeise Primary School in Akure, Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Fadairo, fondly called FADA, noted that the plan of the Federal Government to end open defecation by 2025 could suffer a setback if schools did not have access to toilet facilities.

“According to Nigeria’s National Road Map to making the country Open Defecation Free (ODF) by 2025, more than 45 million people practice the menace in Nigeria.

“The country’s ODF Roadmap implies that to eliminate open defecation, we must ensure access to toilets in communities, schools, markets and other public places.

“On my part, I have made it a priority to contribute my quota towards anything that will ensure that the world is a better place for us all.

“The toilet facility in Medayeise Pry School, Akure is a testimony of my commitment to support the development of education in Ondo State,” he stated.

Fadairo said that he had given more than 300 JAMB forms free of charge to students in secondary schools in Akure North and South Local Government Areas of the state.

“I want to correct the impression of our people that politicians give out during election time. For me, I give out from time to time to my community.

“Let me reiterate that I have graded township roads in communities within the two local government areas, transformers have been donated to towns and communities and promptly installed.

“Just two days ago, I commenced the grading of Igoba Community roads and I have also assured them of a motorized borehole.

“More would be done in the coming weeks and months towards making lives easy for our people,” he said.

He noted that he had also done a lot in the upliftment of widows by providing working tools for them, adding that he had provided market women with revolving loans to aid their businesses and trade.

“Youth empowerment is also on the front burner. We have done very well for our youths.

“We will continue to do more to touch the lives of our children. They are our heritage.

“I have been working assiduously to complement the efforts of the government within the limits of my resources,” he said.

Fadairo explained that he was only supporting Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s passion for service to achieve all round success, which he described as legendary.

“In spite of the dwindling revenue accrued to the state, the governor has kept faith with his promise not to retrench workers and has successfully paid six out of the seven months salaries owed by the previous administration.

“The governor recently approved the payment of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees for students in the State.

“His wife, Mrs Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu’s giant strides in the education sector through her Bemore Project must be applauded. She recently bagged an award as the Most Supportive Governor’s Wife.

“She has expanded the horizon of this young girls and I have nothing but admiration for her,” he said.