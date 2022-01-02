Senate President, Yobe Governor in Kano for wedding, condolence visit

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, paid a visit to Kano on Saturday to attend the wedding Fatiha of daughters of one of his close associates, Alhaji Hassan Kafayos.

The Senate President embarked on the trip from Abuja with the Governor of Yobe State and Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressive Congress, Mai Mala Buni, and Senator Barau Jibrin.

They were received on arrival at the Aminu Kano International Airport by a delegation led by former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Alhaji Kafayos, who hails from Gashua in Yobe State, gave out three daughters in marriage at Al-Furkan Mosque in Kano.

Shortly after the wedding, the Senate President and the Yobe State Governor headed straight to the residence of late Dr. Datti Ahmed at Yandutse Road, Nasarawa, GRA in Kano to pay condolence visit to the family.

Ahmed, who was until his death the President-General of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, died on Thursday.

In his brief remarks, the Senate President paid glowing tribute to the late elder statesman, describing his death as a great loss to “all of us”.

Lawan said Ahmed was one of the prominent northerners who lived a decent and exemplary life worthy of emulation and prayed Allah to forgive his sins and accept his soul in Aljannah firdaus.