The Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan, on Tuesday visited six local government councils in Yobe to sympathise with fire and flood victims as well as meet with his party members.

During the visit, Lawan donated five million naira to the fire outbreak victims in Nguru central market where properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

He also promised to provide more support to flood victims in other local government areas.

The Senate President promised to empower youths and provide more scholarships to students, whom he said, had vital roles to play in the growth of their communities.

The Emir of Nguru, Alhaji Mustapha Ibn-Kyari, had earlier conferred traditional title of “Mukkadam of Nguru” on the Senate President.

The emir said the entire emirate was proud of the Senate President for being dedicated and committed to the development of his people and the country at large.

The emir said the traditional title of Mukkkada of Nguru was reserved for only very influential personalities of the emirate.

Ibn-Kyari called on the Senate President to facilitate the reconstruction of the Nguru township roads and drains as well as to look into the effects of floods that ravaged some parts of the emirate.

In his acceptance speech on the traditional title, Lawan said he graciously accepted the title conferred on him and pledged to protect and uplift the image of the emirate and the entire people of Yobe State.