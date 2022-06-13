Senate President salutes former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar at 80

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has sent his felicitations to former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Lawan joins members of the family, friends and associates of the elder statesman in celebrating this milestone.

“I felicitate former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, as he turns 80 today.

“It is worth special gratitude and thanksgiving to Allah that the General has reached this milestone in good health of body and mind, and with his place firmly secured in the history of this great country.

“The elder statesman will always be celebrated for his role in birthing Democracy and for tirelessly promoting peace and stability in Nigeria through his platform, the National Peace Committee,” Lawan says.

The Senate President wishes General Abubakar many more years of continued service to his beloved fatherland, Nigeria.