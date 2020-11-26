The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, on Tuesday officially received and endorsed The Progressive – All Progressives Congress and the Progressive Governors Forum – monthly official magazine.

The official presentation was made by the Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, at the office of the Senate President in the National Assembly.

The brief ceremony was witnessed by the APC CECPC Secretary, Senator James Akpan Udoedehe; Senate Majority Leader, Senator Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi; Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru; The Progressives Editor-in-Chief, Lanre Issa-Onilu, among other party and Senate leaders.

“This is our project and one of our strategic communication mediums to highlight the visible strides of our party and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration,” Buni told the Senate President while presenting copies of the magazine.

On his part, the Senate President described the magazine initiative as well-thought and laudable.

Lawan features exclusively in the upcoming fourth edition of the magazine.

He spoke on the current status of the Petroleum Industry Bill; measures the National Assembly is taking to ensure Nigeria’s quick exit from recession; and clamour for restructuring among other burning national issues.

The monthly magazine, which is currently in its third edition, is one of the remodelled strategic public and political communication tools of the governing APC and PGF.

It is part of APC’s NEXT LEVEL Public Engagement Strategy being undertaken by the APC/PGF, which include: A weekly 30-minute television programme, a weekly 30-minute network radio programme and quarterly pullouts/inserts.

The monthly official magazine is distributed free and widely in both the printed and e-copy to the Presidency, National Assembly, all key Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, State Governments, Party state chapters, members, supporters, leaders and general public (locally and internationally).