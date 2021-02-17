The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan has described late Lateef Jakande as a progressive leader who used his position as the first civilian governor of Lagos State to change the lives of Nigerians.

Lawan made the remark after a formal announcement of Jakande’s death by Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos) during plenary on Wednesday.

“Jakande was a very true progressive, a political leader who used his opportunity as an elected official to change the lives of the people he led.

“That is the lesson we have to take, that when we have opportunities to be in any office, whether elected or appointed, we should maximise the opportunity optimally to serve our people,” Lawan said.

Adeola, rising under Order 43, said as governor of Lagos State in the Second Republic, Jakande ran an effective administration that implemented cardinal policies of his party, Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), targeting the poor.

“He constructed 30,000 housing units in places like Amuwo-Odofin, Ijaiye, Dolphin, Oke-Afa, Ije, Abesan, Iponri, Ipaja, Abule Nla, Epe, Surelere, Iba, Ikorodu and Badagry.

“He constructed neighbourhood primary and secondary schools all over the state. Under him, the number of primary schools increased from 605 to 812 in the state,” he said.

The lawmaker prayed the Federal Government to immortalise him by naming a national monument like Gwarimpa Estate after him.