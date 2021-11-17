Senate President, others arrive Kano for Sani Dangote’s burial

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, arrived in Kano Wednesday morning to attend the burial of Alhaji Sani Dangote who died on Sunday.

Sani is the brother of the President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, and served as his Vice President.

Lawan is accompanied on the trip from Abuja by Senator Sani Musa, Senator Bello Mandiya, Senator Tokunbo Abiru and Alhaji Auwal Lawan (Sarkin Sudan Gombe).

In his condolence message on Monday, Lawan described Sani Dangote as a “great entrepreneur who brought his business acumen to impact positively on the Nigerian economy and Africa in general, particularly in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture and oil services.”

He said his death was “a great loss to Nigeria and Africa given the passion of the Dangote Group for the development of the country and continent.”