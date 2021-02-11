President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, says Nigeria has lost one of its exemplary political leaders and administrators with the death of Second Republic Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi said Jakande lived a long and inspirational life that found fulfilment in the service of humanity.

According to Lawan, Jakande made sterling contributions to the development of journalism in Nigeria before replicating his indelible footprints on the political and economic developments of the nation with landmark achievements as the first elected governor of Lagos State.

“His feats and carriage as governor made Alhaji Lateef Jakande a permanent face of progressive politics which primary concern is the welfare and well-being of the people.

“Throughout his tenure as governor, he faithfully implemented the four cardinal programmes of his party, the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN).

“His numerous legacies continue to be appreciated, particularly in the education, health and housing sectors of Lagos State”.

“Alhaj Jakande took his Midas touch to the federal level when he served briefly as the Minister of Works where he left his marks especially on the landscape of Abuja,” Lawan said.

Lawan commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the legend over his departure.

He also sent his condolences to the people of Lagos State, the Newspapers Properties Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the transition of the titan.

He prayed Allah to forgive his sins and accept his soul into Aljannat Firdaus.