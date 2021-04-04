The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has sent his condolences to the family and friends of Hon. Haruna Maitala who died on Friday in an auto crash.

Lawan said he was saddened by the tragic news of the demise of Hon. Maitala who until his death represented Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Hon. Maitala and I pray Almighty God to comfort them.

“I also condole with the government and people of Plateau state for the great loss of a lawmaker who gave his all to the service of his people,” Lawan said.

The Senate President prayed Allah to forgive his sins and accept him into Aljannat Firdaus.