The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the family of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Richard Akinjide, who died on Tuesday.

Lawan also condoled with the government and people of Oyo State over the loss.

The Senate President said Chief Akinjide lived a fulfilled life and carved a niche for himself as a walking encyclopaedia of the law profession.

Lawan said the erudite lawyer made great contributions to the legal profession as well as to the political and constitutional development of Nigeria.

He acknowledged Chief Akinjide’s contributions as Minister of Education under late Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa in the First Republic, Minister of Justice under late President Shehu Shagari in the Second Republic and leading light of the Constitution Drafting Committee of 1975 to 1977.

“Nigeria will miss Chief Akinjide’s sharp legal mind, broad knowledge and wisdom gathered over several decades of discipline and hard work,” Lawan said.

The Senate President prayed to God to grant his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the loss.