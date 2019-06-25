Facts have emerged that well read and retired super civil servant, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, has emerged the power behind the throne of the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Baba-Ahmed, who is not new to power, was the Chief of Staff to the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

A consummate power broker, Baba-Ahmed was said to have been at the head of the team that has been assisting Lawan in some of the decisions he has taken and appointments he has made.

The assistance of Baba-Ahmed, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress until July 2018, was said to have been sought by Lawan immediately he emerged as the President of the Senate on June 11, 2019 because of his wide experience and contacts.

He confirmed this on his Twitter handle: “I do not have a position in the office of the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan.

“I have been asked to offer advise on the operations of the office which I was happy to do.

“I wish the new Senate President success at the helm of a vital institution.”

So far, the ex-Chief of Staff has recruited six aides for Lawan, who are largely former aides of Saraki.

They are Dr. Betty Okoroh (Special Assistant on Administration to the President of the Senate), Mohammed Isa (Special Assistant on Media and Publicity), Olu Onemola (Special Assistant on New Media), Tope Brown Olowoyeye (Senior Legislative Aide on Media and Publicity – Photographer) Ogechukwu E. Nwankwoh (Senior Legislative Aide on Schedules) and Festus Adedayo (Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity).

While Adedayo’s appointment did not sail through because of controversy around his alleged stand in his columns on President Muhammadu Buhari, Onemola dropped his resignation letter due to the controversy his appointment generated.

Known for his reform mindedness as a Civil Servant and rising to the position of Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service, Baba-Ahmed is an holder of the country’s award, Order of the Niger.

Born on September 11, 1955, Dr. Baba-Ahmed was Permanent Secretary for 10 years between 1999 and 2009.

He equally served as the Secretary to the Kaduna State Government and as Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission.