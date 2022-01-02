Senate President hails Aba paramount ruler Isaac Ikonne @93

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his felicitation to the former Chairman, Abia State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Dr. Isaac Ikonne, Enyi 1 of Aba.

Lawan, a title holder of Onyentukwasi Obi 1 of Aba, send his congratulatory message in a statement by his Media Office.

In the statement on Sunday, he joined family members, friends, associates, other traditional rulers and well wishers to rejoice with His Royal Majesty on the auspicious occasion.

He said: “I felicitate with His Royal Highness, Eze Isaac Ikonne, Enyi 1 of Aba on his 93rd birthday.

“I congratulate him for God’s blessings of longevity and for being in good health to witness this day.

“His Royal Majesty has been a man of peace, with useful counsel to constituted authourities and I pray that his domain will continue to witness peace and development throughout his reign.”

The Senate President once again wished the paramount ruler a happy celebration.