Senate President greets former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon @87

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, felicitates former Head of State, His Excellency, General Yakubu Gowon (retd.) on the occasion of his 87th birthday.

Lawan joins the family, friends and numerous well-wishers of the former Nigerian leader in celebrating his good health and long life.

“General Gowon played a great role in keeping Nigeria one and secured his place in the history of our country as a gentleman officer,  forthright leader and quintessential patriot.

“Many decades after his early retirement from public office, he has doggedly continued to promote the peace, unity and progress of his beloved nation through his Nigeria Pray project.

“General Gowon’s active life in retirement amply demonstrates that a great leader always has a role in nation building in and out of public office,” Lawan says.

The Senate President salutes the General and wish him many more years in good health.

