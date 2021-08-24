Senate President felicitates Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar @65

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

Lawan joins his well-wishers and admirers across the globe, and particularly the Nigerian Muslim Ummah, to celebrate the respected spiritual leader and President of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Jama’atu Nasirl Islam (JNI).

“The Sultan is an avid promoter of peace and religious tolerance as amply demonstrated in his role as the co-chair of the Nigeria Inter Religious Council (NIREC).

“I appreciate the Sultan for his uprightness as a leader and the quality and frankness of his advice, from time to time, to people in authority.

“I pray to Allah to imbue the Sultan with good health and wisdom and to grant him many more years so that he can continue to run the affairs of his people for peace in the land and to the glory of Allah,” Lawan said.

The Senate President wishes the Sultan a happy celebration.