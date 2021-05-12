The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria on the completion of this year’s Ramadan fast.

In his goodwill message endorsed by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, Senator Lawan called on every Nigerian to pray for the nation, as according to him, the country needs prayers now more than ever before owing to the unrelenting security and other challenges facing it.

He said: “Our country Nigeria needs the prayers of every patriot now more than ever before to achieve the peace, unity and progress that were the dreams of the founding fathers,” he said.

“I assure us that the government, including the National Assembly, will not waver in its determination to provide robust security in the country that guarantees every law-abiding citizen the liberty to live in peace and pursue their legitimate businesses anywhere they choose.

“Let us remain strong in our hope that Nigeria will become what we fervently want it to be: a nation that fills its citizens with happiness and pride.”