The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as the first African and first female Director-General of the World Trade Organization.

Lawan also congratulated Nigeria on the latest feat of its great daughter on the international stage.

He applauded the quiet but dogged diplomacy of Nigeria and the unwavering commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari, which, he said, no doubt, contributed to the acknowledgement of the sterling credentials of Okonjo-Iweala and her ultimate triumph in the prolonged contest for the very important position.

He said: “I heartily rejoice with Dr Okonjo-Iweala on this well-deserved victory.

“With her latest feat, the former Nigerian Minister of Finance and Managing Director of the World Bank has again brought honour to Nigeria, Africa and women everywhere.”

The Senate President urged the new Director-General to deploy her famed intellect, experience, energy and integrity in leading the WTO to promote global prosperity through fair trade.

Lawan said her task has been made even more onerous by the havoc that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked on economies across the world.

He prayed for Almighty God to imbue her with good health and wisdom to succeed in the task.

