Senate President congratulates Boss Mustapha at 65

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

Lawan in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi, described Mustapha as a distinguished Nigerian who had enriched public office with personal integrity and dedication to work.

He said Mustapha’s glittering public service record is a testimony to his deep knowledge of the system and understanding of it as a veritable vehicle for development.

“I join his family, friends and political associates to rejoice with him on the auspicious occasion,” he said.

The Senate president wished Mustapha many more years of good health and happiness.