President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on his re-election for a second term at Saturday’s election.

Lawan also congratulated the All Progressives Congress on the victory of its candidate at the election, saying the triumph was well-deserved and heartwarming.

He noted that the election was a referendum on the stewardship of Akeredolu in the last four years and that the governor had passed the examination in flying colours.

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja on Sunday also commended the people of Ondo State for their peaceful conduct at the polls.

He said peaceful conduct by the people has demonstrated their confidence in the country’s democratic process.

He also thanked the Ondo people for their consistency in identifying with progressive platforms now ably represented by the APC.

“By the outcome of this election, the people of Ondo State have spoken in a loud and unambiguous voice that the APC offers the best platform for the pursuit of their development goals and political aspirations.

“The electoral victory in Ondo State is a re-affirmation of the people’s faith in the APC government and the capacity of Akeredolu to continue the transformation of the state by consolidating his achievements and opening new frontiers of development in the Sunshine State,” Lawan said.

The Senate President enjoined the governor not to deviate from the path that has taken him to a fresh mandate from his people.

He also urged him to continue to implement APC’s progressive programmes for the benefit of all Ondo people.

Lawan called on other contestants in the election to join hands with the winner in working for the common good of Ondo people.