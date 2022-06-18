Senate President condoles Obaigbena over mother’s death

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his condolences to the Chairman of Thisday Newspapers and Arise TV Group, Nduka Obaigbena, over the passage of his beloved mother, Princess Margaret Obaigbena.

Lawan commiserated with members of the Royal Family of Owa Kingdom and the government and people of Delta State.

He said: “My heart goes to Mr Obaigbena and other members of the Royal Family of Owa Kingdom over this great loss.

“But we can all take solace in the fact that the departed Princess lived an exemplary life as a wife and mother and delivered meritorious services in her nursing profession and as an Adviser to the government of Delta State.

“I pray that God will grant all who love her the fortitude to bear the loss and also grant her gentle soul eternal rest.”