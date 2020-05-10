The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commended the Yobe State Government for ordering an investigation into the mystery deaths recently reported in some parts of the state.

Lawan had expressed concern at the reports that many people have died of yet unknown cause(s), particularly in Gashua, Nguru and Portiskum communities.

Lawan welcomed the announcement by the State Government that it would launch an investigation into the cause of the deaths.

Lawan urged the affected communities to cooperate with the authorities in their efforts to unravel the mystery behind the mass deaths.

He said: “The planned intervention by the state government is to determine whether the deaths were of natural cause or causes and to enable the authorities come up with the appropriate response to prevent any such future occurrences that are preventable.

“The Intervention of the state government is most relevant now but for it to have a positive impact, the affected communities must give their unalloyed cooperation to the investigating authorities.”

The Senate President condoled with the families of those who have lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the departed.

Lawan also appealed for calm and cautioned the people of the State not to panic over the incidents but to wait patiently for the state authorities to conclude their investigation and come up with an appropriate response.