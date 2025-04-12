Senate President boosts performance of Senate Clerk, others

In a deliberate bid to build capacity for the Senate Clerk and other officials of Clerks-At-The-Table, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has commenced refresher courses for them to boost their performance levels for efficiency and effectiveness.

The first to benefit from the initiative was the Clerk of the Senate, Andrew Nwoba, who just rounded off a one-month refresher course.

After the course ended on April 10, 2025, he is due to resume at his desk in plenary when the Senate reconvenes on April 29, 2025.

This positive development is contrary to media reports on April 10, 2025 insinuating that the Senate president passed a vote of no confidence in Nwoba’s capacity to properly guide the upper legislative chamber during its sittings.

An official of the National Assembly said that the President of the Senate in his leadership consideration, magnanimity, and support for top officials of the Senate and other staff members, approved a refresher course for him.

The approval was to free him from his responsibilities in the chamber for a month.

The Deputy Clerk (Legislative) acted in his absence.

Reports said that having served creditably as Clerk of the National Population and Gas Committees, Secretary, Legislative Budget and currently Clerk of the Senate, Nwoba has garnered requisite experience to proactively guide and advise on adherence and compliance with the Standing Rules of the Senate.

Besides, staff members agree that he has efficiently and responsibly discharged his role as the Chief Accounting Officer of the Senate.

As Senate Clerk, he ensures smooth proceedings in line with procedural orders that are circumscribed in the Standing Rules of the Senate.

In addition to ensuring legislative due process through the eyes of the rules, he also discharges other administrative duties.

The Senate Clerk performs these overarching assignments with the assistance of two Deputy Senate Clerks, one in charge of legislative duties and the other in charge of administration.

An official explained that the refresher course could hold any time and would not disrupt the workings of the clerks-at-the-table since there are enough hands, particularly Deputy Clerk (Legislative), to deploy in plenary to guide, direct, and advise the presiding officer in his absence.

As learnt, Nwoba has been doing this by allowing the Deputy Clerk (Legislative) to guide, direct, and advise the presiding officer.

“The synergy has been adjudged to be “progressive and productive”.

Another official said in a chat: “It is most unfortunate that some naysayers want to create bad blood between the President of the Senate and the Clerk of the Senate by making tenuous utterances and unfounded insinuations.

“The Clerk of the Senate has been enjoying the support of the Senate President.

“He particularly received his unequivocal support during his elevation to the position by the National Assembly Service Commission.

The Clerk, in turn, has tremendous respect and regard for the President of the Senate, his leadership style, his listening ears, and his simple nature, which are qualities that are rare in today’s political space.

“Out of his concern for the Senate Clerk, considering his zeal, determination, dedication, and passion for the job, the Senate President respectfully asked him to go for a month refresher course to enhance top-notch performance and greater efficiency.

“This, for me, is the real vote of confidence in the Senate Clerk.”

