Senate President applauds Buhari over APC Presidential Primary

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the just concluded presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawan, who was a contestant in the primary, hailed the President for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He said the President ensured that a level playing field was provided for the contestants.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for providing exemplary leadership in the conduct of our presidential primary.

“The President truly demonstrated his leadership role by providing a level playing field for all the contestants.

“I thank all the delegates who voted for me for their support and all my supporters all over the country for their solidarity. I remain indebted to all of them. I have not and will never take their show of love for granted.

“Just as I have indicated earlier shortly after the primary, with the successful conclusion of the exercise, we should all channel our energy to ensuring the success of our great party at the 2023 polls.

“I am confident that once we forge a common front against our opponents, victory will be ours,” Lawan said.

The Senate President also commended the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and party members who officiated at the primary for a job well done.