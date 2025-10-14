Senate President Akpabio mourns Evangelist Uma Ukpai

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said he received with a heavy heart the news of the passing of the founder of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Reverend Uma Ukpai, who passed on at the age of 80.

Evangelist Ukpai was an international evangelist who preached the good news all over the world and led many to God through his ministry.

The ministry operated from Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

In a tribute personally signed by Senator Akpabio, he described Evangelist Uma Ukpai as “God’s General” who stayed true to his calling and impacted not only the Kingdom of God but humanity as a whole.

He said: “Today we mourn the passing of God’s General, Evangelist Uma Ukpai whose transition has left the body of Christ and indeed humanity as a whole in a profound state of sadness. He was not just an Evangelist who won many souls for God, but a beacon of light who illuminated countless souls.

“It is remarkable that Evangelist Uma Ukpai stayed true to his calling with an unwavering commitment to preaching the word of God globally. His legacy remains one of impact, inspiration and hope for those whom he encountered.

“He was a man of great faith. While he committed his life to God and His work, he also catered for humanity through establishment of schools and medical facilities to provide for the educational and healthcare needs of his communities.

“His passing has left an indelible mark on the hearts of many. Though this is a great loss not just to the body of Christ, I find solace in the fact that Heaven has gained one more Angel to watch over the flock of God. Indeed he has joined the heavenly choir to sing praises in the presence of God.

“His journey may have ended but his legacies live on in the hearts of humanity. Indeed, he has fought a good fight, he has finished his course and he has kept the faith. May his soul rest in the bosom of the Lord whom he served.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Pastor Philomena Uma Ukpai, his entire family and the body of Christ. May you all find solace in the remarkable and impactful life that he lived and the knowledge that he may have left us physically, but his legacies live on.

“Rest in peace God’s faithful servant.”