Senate Presidency: We won’t follow anyone’s instruction — Yari

A former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has said he will not step down for anyone in the race for the presidency of the 10th Senate.

The former Governor said this when he met with the executives of the Tinubu Shettima Network, on Saturday in Abuja.

Yari to the leadership of the TSN, led by its National Chairman, Kailani Muhammad, that due process must be followed in electing the next president of the Senate.

He said: “The Senate presidency is senators’ business and on the D-Day when we are going to elect our president, we will do the needful.

“When we do that, we are not for anybody.

“We are doing what the constitution says that we should take our leader within ourselves.

“That is what the sections of the constitution stated very clearly.

“What is going to happen that day, it is going to happen based on the instructions of the constitution and not for anyone.

“So, we are going to exercise our constitutional rights there.”