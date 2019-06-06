Former Abia State Governor and Senator-elect, Abia North Senatorial District, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commended Senator Danjuma Goje for dropping his Senate presidency ambition after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Goje, who has declared his support for Senator Ahmed Lawan, was applauded by Kalu for his patriotic and matured decision in the interest of the All Progressives Congress and Nigeria at large.

According to the Senator-elect, the President’s intervention is timely, appropriate and highly commendable.

Speaking with a cross-section of APC supporters in Lagos on Thursday, Kalu, who is contesting for the position of Deputy Senate President, stressed that the coast is clear for Lawan and he (Kalu) to emerge as Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.

He said: “I salute President Muhammadu Buhari for meeting with the trio of Governor Ahmed El-Rufai, Senator Ahmed Lawan and Senator Danjuma Goje in the interest of the APC and Nigeria at large.

“The decision of Senator Goje to drop his senate presidency ambition in order to support Senator Lawan is a welcome development.

“I am optimistic that Senator Lawan and myself have the capacity to steer the affairs of the red chamber.”

Kalu while urging the President to wade into the cold war between the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, and his predecessor, Chief Odige-Oyegun, called on the members of the soon-to-be inaugurated 9th National Assembly to place national interest above selfish ambitions.