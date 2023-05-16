Senate Presidency: Kalu appeals to Nigerians to support South East

Frontline contender for the position of the Senate president in the 10th National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to Nigerians to support the South East to produce the president of the 10th senate.

Kalu said Nigeria stands on a tripod, namely Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba, arguing that the place of the Igbo should be accommodated.

In a newspaper advert, placed on the front page of Daily Telegraph Newspapers on Tuesday, Kalu also urged Nigerians to support the incoming government of President-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

He implored Nigerians to keep hope alive with Tinubu to build a new Nigeria with global influence.

In his words, “As we look forward to the inauguration of our dear president-elect, H.E Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu on May 29th, we implore all Nigerians to keep hope alive and extend all necessary supports the incoming administration will need to have a renewed Nigerian with global influence.

“As we also look forward to the composition of the 10th Senate leadership, I appeal for the support of all Nigerians to be elected the President of the 10th Senate.

“I possess the vision, consensus building, charisma, experience, credibility, competence, humility and pragmatism to partner with the executive and build a new Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a country built on a tripod, (Igbo,Hausa and Yoruba) and it is right that everyone is given a sense of belonging.

“The South East deserves to be supported by all other regions to produce the President of the 10th Senate for equity, justice and fairness.

“As the President of the Senate, I will drive a harmonious relationship with the executive and judiciary for an effective service delivery to the nation.

“One thing is indubitably certain: working together in unity and mutual love and respect, we can take Nigeria to real next level of peace, progress, and development,” the Senate Chief whip said.