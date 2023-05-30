Senate Presidency: I am in alliance talk with Yari – Kalu

Former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Kalu on Tuesday disclosed that he is in alliance talk with Senator-elect, Abdulaziz Yari on the Senate Presidency race in the 10th Senate.

Kalu and Yari at different press conferences had declared their intentions to contest for Senate Presidency seat in the 10th Senate.

However, the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) agreed to endorse former governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President and Jubril Barau as Deputy Senate President.

But briefing newsmen in the National Assembly, the Senate Chief Whip said there has been an ongoing alliance with Senator Yari for the past four weeks and vowed to come out fully in days ahead.

Kalu said, “We are talking with Governor Yari. Our group and his group are talking, intimate talk and partnership.

“We will make sure that no one zone can produce the senate presidency. Like I tell people, no one zone can produce the president of Nigeria.

“What we are trying to do with Senator Yari is a united partnership that will work for Nigeria. In the coming days or weeks, that partnership will be unveiled, so we are in serious talks. I cannot deny it – Yari is a friend of mine and I’m his friend and we have decided to talk.

“We have been speaking for the past four weeks and the result will be unveiled by our sponsors, he has his sponsors and I have my sponsors. “

When asked whether he will contest for Senate Presidency seat or Deputy, he said their sponsors will decide for him what to do.