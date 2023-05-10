Senate presidency: HEDA faults Akpabio’s nomination, says it’s a blow to anti-corruption campaigns

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda Resource Centre, a prominent civil society organization at the forefront of the fight against corruption, has expressed deep concern over the choice of Godswill Akpabio by the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the next Senate president of the 10th National Assembly.

HEDA made its position known in a statement signed and released by its Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, on Tuesday.

It described the move as a troubling indication of the incoming government’s stance on corruption and its commitment to upholding the rule of law.

Drawing attention to the allegations of corruption surrounding the President-elect’s own background as the former Lagos State Governor and his influential role in Lagos politics, HEDA acknowledged its initial willingness to give Tinubu the benefit of the doubt.

However, the endorsement of Akpabio has raised serious doubts about the President-elect’s dedication to tackling corruption and fostering a culture of transparent and accountable governance.

The anti-group organization pointed out that it is impossible to ignore the corruption allegations against Akpabio, particularly his alleged attempts to evade multiple invitations from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission by feigning illness.

Adding to the suspicion, it said Akpabio only resurfaced after the President-elect’s return from a medical trip abroad, leading to questions about the timing of his reappearance.

By publicly endorsing Akpabio, HEDA asserts that Tinubu is effectively signaling support for lawlessness and undermining the efforts of law enforcement agencies.

The organization emphasised the negative impact this decision will have on the credibility and independence of the Senate, highlighting that the ultimate loser in this situation will be the country as a whole.

As a vigilant civil society organisation and dedicated partner in the fight against corruption, HEDA said it is closely monitoring these developments.

The organisation said it is actively engaging in consultations to determine the best course of action in response to what it sees as a setback in the fight against corruption.

It said: “The President-elect now faces increasing scrutiny and a growing need to address these concerns, demonstrating a genuine commitment to combating corruption and fulfilling the promises made during the campaign.

“The eyes of the nation are upon the President-elect, awaiting decisive actions that will restore public trust and ensure that the fight against corruption remains a top priority in the new administration.