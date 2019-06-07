The Bade Emirate in Yobe State on Friday described the withdrawal of Senator Danjuma Goje from the Senate presidential race as statesmanly, patriotic and loyalty for the supremacy of the All Progressives Congress.

Goje on Thursday withdrew from the race for Senator Ahmad Lawan, who is from Yobe State after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Alhaji Mohammad Gagiyo, who is Zanna Dujima; and Alhaji Mamman Sulieman, the Majidadin Bade, two prominent title holders in the emirate, made the position of the Emirate known to newsmen in Gashua.

The two prominent members, who spoke on behalf of the Emirate in Gashua, said Goje’s decision was in the national interest and the North East in particular.

According to Gagiyo: “Senator Goje has demonstrated high sense of patriotism and unity for the North East and the ruling APC by stepping down his ambition and endorsing Senator Lawan for the Senate presidency.

“That APC has zoned the office to the North East, it is expected that the distinguished senators would have a united front with a united candidate, especially the one endorsed by the party.

“Senator Goje has no doubt shown maturity, statesmanship and brotherhood by placing the interest of the nation, the APC party and North-East over and above his personal interest.”

Gagiyo expressed the hope that Senator Ali Ndume, who is from Borno State and had also indicated interest to contest for the post, would borrow a leaf from Goje to withdraw and endorse Lawan.

Such action, he said, would to further strengthen unity in the region.

Similarly, Mamman called on the senators to consider competence and selfless ambition in the election of the principal officers.

He said: “I want to say, without fear of contradiction, that Senator Ahmad Lawan remains most competent for the Senate president.

“I wish to commend Senator Goje for using his age, experience and patriotic sense of judgment to withdraw and endorse Senator Lawan.

“I believe Senator Ali Ndume will reconsider his ambition against the national, regional and party interests to also withdraw and endorse Senator Lawan.”

Mamman expressed the hope that Nigerians who had the interest of the nation at heart would not want a repeat of what happened in the 8th National Assembly “when selfish political interests fought our collective interests.”