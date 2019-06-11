Ahead of the election of Principal Officers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, anxiety has enveloped Yobe, the home state of Senator Ahmad Lawan, a leading candidate for the Senate presidency.

The News Agency of Nigeria in Damaturu reports that people were seen in groups projecting the chances of the Yobe State senator.

Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, a member of the All Progressives Congress, predicted that Lawan will win the Senate presidency election against Senator Ali Ndume from Borno State because of his personal competence and support from the ruling party.

Mohammed said: “The party has taken every step for the APC senators to take a united position to elect Senator Lawan, the party’s candidate.

“The endorsement of Lawan by the party, Progressives Governors and other stakeholders gives Lawan more chances over Ndume.”

Mukhtar Hassan, a civil servant, said: “APC has learnt its lesson from the (Abubakar Bukola) Saraki political backstabbing and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of its preferred candidate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

“We are optimistic that Yobe will this time make history to produce the Senate president of the 9th Assembly.”

Hajiya Habiba Ahmadu, a housewife, said: “Senator Ahmad Lawan was most qualified and competent for the office of the Senate president over Ndume.

“Senator Lawan is more resourceful and reliable compared to Ndume.

“This is evident in their contributions on the floors of the National Assembly.

“The Senate at this moment needs a competent and reliable leadership that will support the executive to execute its policies and programs to improve the lives of Nigerians.”

Bukar Modu, a resident of Damaturu, said both the party and Presidency have no time to waste to actualise the campaign promises made to Nigerians.

“The country had lost enormous time in the last four years to unnecessary and avoidable conflicts between the executive and the Saraki-led legislature and this must be avoided for us to move forward,” Modu said.

NAN.