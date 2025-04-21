Senate postpones resumption of plenary from April 29

The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has announced a postponement in date of the resumption of plenary sittings from April 29, 2025 to May 6, 2025.

This was contained in an internal memo dated April 20, 2025, addressed to all senators by the Senate Clerk, Andrew Ogbonna Nwoba.

T”he memo said: “Distinguished Senators,

“I am directed to inform you that the resumption of plenary sittings of the Senate, earlier scheduled for Monday 29th, April 2025, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, 6th May 2025.

“This postponement is made to allow Distinguished Senators, stay with their constituents, during the International Workers’ Day public holiday, in the first week of May, and to further enhance constituency engagements.

“Distinguished Senators are kindly requested to take note of this postponement, while regretting any inconvenience, the change might have caused.”

