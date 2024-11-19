Senate pays tribute to late Senator Ubah

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday at plenary paid glowing tribute to late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who died on July 26.

Senator Ubah, born on September 3, 1971, represented Anambra South Senatorial District in the 9th and 10th Senate.

Ubah, until his death, was a member of the All Progressives Congress and Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that before commencement of the valedictory session, the remains of late Ubah were laid in state at the foyer of the Senate chamber.

NAN also reports that Vice President Kashim Shettima, wife, children and relatives of the late senator were present at the session.

Also present were the former governor of Anambra state and former Minister of Labour, Sen. Chris Ngige, wife of President of Senate, Nneoma Akpabio and wives of other lawmakers.

Tribute in honour of Ubah followed a motion by Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti) that the Senate do pay tributes to late Ubah.

Also Read:

The motion was seconded by Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP-Benue).

Thereafter, many senators took turns to pay tributes that lasted for about three hours.

The Senate, thereafter, observed a minute silence in honour of Ubah.

It resolved to send a delegation to condole his family, the government and people of Anambra.

It also resolved to immortalise Ubah by naming one of the Senate halls after him.

Shettima, in his tribute, said the late Ubah’s generosity knew no bounds, describing him as a good man.

He said Ubah had donated N50 million to his state, when it was ravaged by Boko Haram.

Akpabio, in his tribute, condoled the family of Ubah, describing him as an “accomplished businessman and consummate politician”.

He said the late Ubah made a tremendous impact on humanity, saying his demise was a deficit to the nation, especially the political and business terrain.

He said Ubah was a champion among others, a quintessential public servant, a committed advocate for his community and a captain of innovation.

He said, “He is a great loss to Anambra state, Nnewi and Nigeria in general.”

Akpabio said Ubah‘s death was a personal loss to him, revealing that the deceased was very happy about the establishment of the South East Development Commission by President Bola Tinubu.

He said Ubah’s plan was to use the commission to further empower Anambra and people of South-East, admonishing that Ubah’s legacies should be celebrated.

Deputy President of Senate, Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano), said Ubah was a “patriotic Nigerian, an epitome of courage and resilience, and a philanthropist that promoted interest of the Eastern zone by funding so many projects.

Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), described Ubah as a charismatic politician, a leader and one who was at home with the grassroots.

He said Ubah was committed to helping to ensure the realisation of the agenda of APC in Anambra and Nigeria in general, saying that his demise would be greatly missed.

Post Views: 1