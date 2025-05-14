Senate passes Tinubu’s ₦1.7trn 2025 FCT budget request for second reading

The Senate has passed for second reading, President Bola Tinubu’s proposed ₦1.783 trillion Statutory Appropriation Bill for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the 2025 fiscal year.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Committees on FCT, Area Councils, and Auxiliary Matters for further legislative action, with a report expected back at plenary within one week.

President Tinubu formally presented the ₦1.78 trillion budget proposal in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, urging the Senators to fast-track its passage to facilitate critical development projects within the FCT.

In the letter, which was read by Akpabio during Wednesday’s plenary, Tinubu emphasized that the budget presentation complies with Section 299 of the Nigerian Constitution, empowering the President to lay the FCT’s budget before the National Assembly.

The President highlighted that the proposed budget would boost key sectors, including health, social welfare, agriculture, and employment, stressing that its passage is crucial for delivering an effective and service-oriented administration to FCT residents.

“The passage of the budget would facilitate investment in health and social welfare, increase agricultural production, and improve job creation,” Tinubu noted.

Tinubu outlined that 85% of the total allocation would be directed towards completing ongoing infrastructure and development projects, while the remaining 15% would fund new initiatives.

“I urge the National Assembly to give this budget the urgent attention it deserves, in the interest of accelerating development within the FCT,” he added.

Immediately after the letter was read at plenary, the FCT budget went through its first reading and was subsequently presented for second reading.

To facilitate the process, Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), called for the suspension of Senate Standing Order 78(1), allowing the bill to scale second reading on the same day it was introduced.

The accelerated procedure, however, faced opposition from Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), who raised concerns about the lack of prior distribution of the bill’s copies to Senators before the debate, citing Order 77 (3 and 4) of the Senate rules.

Despite the objections, the Senate proceeded to debate the general principles of the FCT Statutory Appropriation Bill for the 2025 fiscal year.

Leading the debate, Senator Bamidele explained that the bill seeks to authorize the issuance of ₦1.783 trillion from the FCT Administration’s Statutory Revenue Fund to finance personnel, overhead, and capital expenditures from January 1 to December 31, 2025.

The proposed allocation includes: N150.35 billion for Personnel Costs, N343.78 billion for Overhead Costs, N1.29 trillion for Capital Projects.

Senator Bamidele emphasized that the primary objective of the budget is to ensure an effective, service-oriented administration with a strong focus on completing ongoing projects that are critical to infrastructure and essential services in Abuja.

He further noted that while the budget prioritizes the continuation of existing projects, it also introduces new initiatives deemed crucial for the growth and sustainability of the FCT.

