Senate passes Nigerian Meteorological Agency Bill

The Senate on Wednesday passed the Nigerian Meteorological Agency Bill, 2022 to provide for the regulation of meteorology in Nigeria.

The passage of the bill was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Committee on Aviation during plenary.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West), in his presentation, said the bill seeks to repeal the Nigerian Meteorological Agency Act, 2003 and enact the Nigerian Meteorological Agency to provide for the Regulation of Meteorology in the country.

“The objective of the Bill is for the purpose of enacting an Act that will give the Agency the sole authority to regulate, license, approve and authorize the standard of meteorological activities and operation in Nigeria.

“It seeks to be more elaborate than the existing Act to enable the Agency enhance its mandates and meet its operational requirements to enable it have clearer regulatory powers; effectively regulate climate information, generation and dissemination in Nigeria; be able to charge and collect revenue; and effectively manage utilization of climate and weather information in various sections of Nigeria’s national life”, Adeyemi said.

The lawmaker observed that the dominant opinion on the Bill was that NIMET should be wholly turned around for optimal efficiency and to bring it in agreement with global best practices.

“It is evident that the impacts of extreme weather and climate events are increasing in intensity, frequency and geographic scope in Nigeria.

“In order to be proactive and consistent in providing goods and services necessary to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) in Nigeria, NIMET is required to contribute crucial weather and climate information services to various socio economic sectors and to also contribute to the regional and global observation systems for the benefit of all.

“This is in line with the vision of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) 2030”, he added.