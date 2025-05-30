Senate passes Nigeria Police Trust Fund’s 2024 budget

The Senate on Wednesday passed the N124.2 billion 2024 budget of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs during plenary.

Presenting the report, Vice-Chairman of the committee, Senator Yunus Akintunde (APC-Oyo), said that the committee considered and reviewed the proposed sum of N124.2 billion as the 2024 budget of the Fund.

Akintunde said that out of the N124.2 billion, personnel cost would gulp N1.2 billion while capital expenditure was put at N98.6 billion.

He said that while reviewing the budget proposal, the committee observed that the allocated budget would be applied toward the training of police officers as well as rehabilitation and construction of police stations.

According to Akintunde, other areas that will be covered in the budget are barracks and clinics nationwide, procurement of compressed natural gas (CNG) and other related interventions.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, expressed the hope that the expenditures would contribute to the security of the country.

Akpabio said: “The expenditures that we might hear from the Police Trust Fund should enhance security all over the nation.

“The committee should also ensure that they do proper oversight so that every kobo that is herein appropriated will be used for the benefit of the police and the nation in general.”

