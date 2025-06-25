Senate passes N1.48t budget for Rivers State

The Senate on Wednesday passed into law the 2025 budget of Rivers State worth N1. 48 trillion.

The Rivers State sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, last week appeared before the Senate Ad- hoc Committee on Rivers emergency rule.

The passage of the budget proposal into law was sequel to the consideration of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State.

The bill seeks to authorize the issuance of N1,485,662,592,442 from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of Rivers State for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

The approved budget breakdown includes ₦120.8 billion for debt servicing, ₦287.38 billion for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure, and ₦1.077 trillion for capital expenditure.

Supporting the passage of the bill, Senator Abdul Ningi however, raised a concern regarding the additional N50 billion earmarked for the payment of outstanding pensions and gratuities.

He urged the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee to conduct more rigorous oversight to ensure that the funds reach the rightful pension beneficiaries without delay.

It could be recalled that President Bola Tinubu submitted the 2025 Appropriation Bill for Rivers State to the National Assembly for consideration, following the suspension of the state’s House of Assembly.

In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Senator Goodwill Akpabio, the proposed budget totals ₦1.481 trillion, with major allocations aimed at revitalizing key sectors.

