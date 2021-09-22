Senate passes MTEF/FSP, concurs Buhari’s projections for 2022

The Senate on Wednesday passed the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

The Senate also concurred with the projection of President Muhammadu Buhari as stated in the MTEF document received on July 1 by the lawmakers.

The oil bench mark was pegged at $57 per barrel as proposed by Mr. President with production level of 1.4m/pd

Despite naira crash, lawmakers retained the exchange rate of N410.15 per dollar proposed by the Executive and also approved the projected Gross Domestic Product growth rate of 4.20 per cent.

The report as approved by Senate reads, “FGN retained revenue of N8.36 trillion; total FGN proposed expenditure of N13.98 trillion; Fiscal deficit of N5.62 trillion (including GOEs);

“New Borrowings of N4.89 trillion (including Foreign and domestic Borrowing), subject to the provision of details of the borrowing plan to the National Assembly; Statutory transfers, totaling, N613.4 billion.

“Debt Service estimate of N3.12 trillion; Sinking Fund to the tune of N292 billion;

Pension, Gratuities & Retirees Benefits of N567 billion; and Aggregate FGN Expenditure of N13.98 trillion; made up of Total Recurrent (Non-debt) of N6.21 trillion; Personnel Costs (MDAs) of N3.47 trillion; of Capital expenditure (exclusive of Transfers) N3.26 trillion; Special Intervention (Recurrent) amounting to N350 billion; and Special intervention (Capital) of N10billion.”

The Senate also resolved that, “That the Salaries and Wages Commission should review the salary structure of all the MDAs, in order to come up with a new salary structure for the MDAs that will reflect the true financial position of the Agencies.”