Senate passes enabling bill to establish Federal University in Taraba State

The Senate has passed a bill to provide a legal framework for the establishment of the Federal Univerity, Wukari, Taraba State.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Senate President (Press) Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, stated that bill was passed Tuesday, after the upper chamber considered a report by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Senator Sandy Onuh, in a presentation on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Ahmad Babba Kaita, recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the establishment of nine universities across the six geo-political zones, which included the Federal University, Wukari.

According to the lawmaker, the bill to establish the university seeks to develop and offer academic and professional teaching and research programmes leading to the award of first degrees, post-graduate degrees and diplomas.

He added that the presence of the university would “assist the host communities in increasing planning, production and processing; in addition to adaptive, technical, maintenance, developmental and productive skills in both social and management sciences as conventional university in Nigeria.