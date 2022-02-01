Senate passes Civil Aviation Bill

The Senate on Tuesday passed the Civil Aviation Bill 2022, which seeks to repeal the Civil Aviation Act 2006.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Aviation.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi, in his presentation, said the aim of the bill was to provide an effective legal and institutional framework for the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria to confirm with the standards and recommended practices set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

He added that the piece of legislation would, among others, establish rules of operation and divisions of responsibility within the Nigerian civil aviation system in order to promote aviation safety.

According to him, it would “ensure that Nigerians obligations under International aviation agreements are implemented; and consolidate the laws relating to civil aviation in Nigeria.”

He added that, “the bill when passed will be applicable to all persons holding licences that have been issued or validated by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).”