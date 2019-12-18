The Senate on Wednesday passed six bills seeking to establish and give legal backing to Federal Universities and Polytechnics across several States of the Federation.

The upper chamber also passed an amendment bill on the Federal Polytechnic Daura Act.

The bills passed by the Senate seek to establish the Federal University of Gashua; Federal Polytechnic, Orogun; Federal College of Education, Illo; Federal University of Education, Kontagora; Federal Polytechnic, Daura; Modibo Adama University of Technology; and Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Funtua.

The passage of the seven bills was sequel to the consideration of the reports of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND chaired by Senator Babba Kaita Ahmad (APC, Katsina North).

Meanwhile, the Senate on Wednesday referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointees for the position of Chairman and Member of the National Assembly Service Commission to the Committee on Establishment and Public Service for further legislative action.

The upper chamber also referred the President’s confirmation request for two additional nominees as members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria to the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Both requests were referred to the respective Committees by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary.