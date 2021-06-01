The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill seeking to establish the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola in Adamawa state.

Also passed was a bill to upgrade the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, to a full-fledged Federal University of Technology.

The passage of both bills followed consideration of two separate reports by the Committees on Health (Secondary and Tertiary); and Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND at plenary on Tuesday.

Chairman of the Committee on Health, Sen. Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC-Kwara) said the bill, when signed into law, would upgrade the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, to a University Teaching Hospital.

According to him, the hospital would ensure the delivery of advanced health care services to the people of Adamawa State and its environs.

He said that the hospital would also contribute to the development of health sciences through research and teaching.

The Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND said the upgrade of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, to a University of Technology would provide access to education among the diverse and multicultural demographics in the country.

Its Chairman, Sen. Babba Kaita (APC-Katsina) represented by Sen. Sadiq Umar (APC- Kwara) said this in his presentation at the plenary.

According to him, the upgrade of the institution would close the gap in technological needs, as well as meet the learning and research needs of prospective students of the host communities and researchers in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at plenary referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2018-2020 Federal Government External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan to the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts.

Also referred to the Committee was the President’s request for external borrowing of N2.343 trillion in the 2021 Appropriation Act.

The committee which is chaired by Sen. Clifford Ordia (PDP-Edo) was given four weeks to report back to the Upper Chamber.

At plenary also, Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Kolawole Oladipupo Alabi as Executive Commissioner, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, was referred by the Senate President to the Committee on Trade and Investment.

The Committee was also given four weeks to turn in its report.