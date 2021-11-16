Senate passes bill to establish Federal College of Education in Bayelsa

The Senate on Tuesday approved the establishment of Federal College of Education, Bassambiri, in Bayelsa State.

The upper chamber said the institution when established, would address the shortfall of teachers, particularly in oil producing communities.

The approval was against the backdrop of the passage of the Federal College of Education (Establishment) Bassambiri, Bayelsa State Bill, 2021.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo (APC, Bayelsa East).

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Senator Nora Daduut, who presented the report on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Ahmad Baba Kaita, said the establishment of the institution was aimed at augmenting the shortfall of career teachers in the country.

She added that the presence of the college of education in Bassambiri would meet learning, research, instructional and teaching needs of the prospective students of host communities and Nigeria as a whole.

“The legislative framework designed for the college, is to among other things offer Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and other certification in the areas of its core objects of interest on both full time and part-time basis”, Senator Daduut said.

The lawmaker added that the Federal College of Education would, amongst others, provide the required manpower needs of Nigerians in the area of specialized education, as well as every aspect of education and fields of applied learning needed for the development of Nigeria’s education sector.